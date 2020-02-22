Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Giorgio Armani to Hold Fall 2020 Show Behind Closed Doors

Giorgio Armani to Hold Fall 2020 Show Behind Closed Doors

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

CHANGE OF PLANS: Giorgio Armani said late Saturday evening that his signature brand’s women’s fall show will be held behind closed doors, “given the recent developments of the coronavirus in Italy.”
“The show will be filmed in an empty theater, without press and buyers” and will be visible on Armani.com, the brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts at 5 p.m. C.E.T., the company said in a brief note.
The designer was meant to hold two shows, at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. C.E.T., in his Via Bergognone headquarters, closing Milan Fashion Week, which kicked off on Feb. 19. “The decision was made to avoid exposing guests to any dangers to their health,” said the company. Armani held his Emporio Armani fall show on Friday.
As reported a few hours earlier, international eyewear trade show Mido has postponed its upcoming edition slated to run Feb. 29 to March 2 at Milan’s Rho-Fiera fairgrounds due to uncertainty over the coronavirus epidemic in Italy.
The fair’s organizer said the trade show would be held between the end of May and early June.
As of Saturday night, according to media reports, 60 Italians were diagnosed with the virus in the past two days, including 47 people in the Lombardy region, of which one resides on the

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.