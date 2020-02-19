Going Commando in Denim

Shoppers will soon be able to go Commando in their jeans.

The innerwear brand is launching its first denim collection, available online at wearcommando.com starting Feb. 25 and in stores next month.

But Kerry O’Brien, founder of Commando, isn’t trying to cover anything up: She still loves the foundational pieces that launched the brand in 2003. It’s just that the Vermont-based designer — who flew back and forth between Burlington, Vt., and New York several times during New York Fashion Week — is on the go. She needs more than one outfit to take with her.

“Imagine opening up your closet and finding everything you love to wear,” O’Brien told WWD. “This is what we’re looking for. We want to be able to go into new categories and create the full Commando closet, not just a few pieces. Because our customer is very busy. She has things to do and she doesn’t have time to stop.”

It’s only fitting then that the assortment is expanding.

The denim collection, which ranges in size from XS to XL, comes in three washes: indigo, ash and faded blue. Each pair retails for $128. There’s also the addition of the “Fast Track Collection,” which has bras and underwear that

