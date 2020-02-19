Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Going Commando in Denim

Going Commando in Denim

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

Shoppers will soon be able to go Commando in their jeans. 
The innerwear brand is launching its first denim collection, available online at wearcommando.com starting Feb. 25 and in stores next month. 
But Kerry O’Brien, founder of Commando, isn’t trying to cover anything up: She still loves the foundational pieces that launched the brand in 2003. It’s just that the Vermont-based designer — who flew back and forth between Burlington, Vt., and New York several times during New York Fashion Week — is on the go. She needs more than one outfit to take with her. 
“Imagine opening up your closet and finding everything you love to wear,” O’Brien told WWD. “This is what we’re looking for. We want to be able to go into new categories and create the full Commando closet, not just a few pieces. Because our customer is very busy. She has things to do and she doesn’t have time to stop.” 
It’s only fitting then that the assortment is expanding.
The denim collection, which ranges in size from XS to XL, comes in three washes: indigo, ash and faded blue. Each pair retails for $128. There’s also the addition of the “Fast Track Collection,” which has bras and underwear that

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.