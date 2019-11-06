Gold House to Introduce 48-hour Flash Sales Quarterly

DIGGING FOR GOLD: The nonprofit Gold House, a hub of Asian cultural leaders in the U.S., is planning for its first Gold Rush, a 48-hour flash sale-type event that will start on Nov. 20.

Online shoppers will find apparel and goods from Prabal Gurung, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Asian American Girl Club. Iise, Nimble Made and other labels, as well as accessories and footwear from such brands as Capsule, SpiltMilk Eyewear and Wolf & Shepherd. Gurung will be selling his new tome from Abrams Books. There will also be an assortment of beauty and wellness options — Tatcha skin care, Blueland cleaning projects and Oura Health sleep tracker rings. There will be an assortment of exclusive and discounted goods. Timed to coincide with the solstices and equinoxes of each season, the Gold Rushes will be quarterly events.

Gurung, Lim, Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow, Allure’s editor in chief Michelle Lee and Em Cosmetics founder Michelle Phan are among the members of Gold Rush’s advisory council. Gurung said of his involvement, “For almost 10 years now, the thing that I have been talking about especially in fashion is the need for representation and demanding and asking for change. What I realized was when the decision-making

