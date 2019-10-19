Gucci to Return to Men’s Fashion Week

GUCCI’S CHOICE: Milan Men’s Fashion Week is three months away, but it’s getting an unexpected boost, courtesy of Gucci. The Italian fashion brand will be returning to the January edition with a men’s wear show, after deciding to go coed in 2017. Since then, the Italian fashion company has opted to present its collections during women’s fashion week in February and September. “It seems only natural to me to present my men’s and women’s collections together. It’s the way I see the world today,” said Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele at the time.

A date for the January show has not been set yet.

However, things are changing, and after a number of slimmer men’s fashion week calendars, more labels could perhaps be enticed to follow Gucci’s example. Camera Nazionale della Moda has been working on shaking up the status quo and in July it revealed Milan Fashion Week would present different show calendars going forward. Some key Italian fashion players agreed to rotate slots in upcoming seasons to favor a more balanced calendar to benefit the system and the city. As a result, during the latest women’s Milan Fashion Week edition in September, Prada staged its show in the afternoon of the first day of shows,

