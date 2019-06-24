Gucci to Support Fast Company’s First European Innovation Festival

MILAN — “How do you live in an age of bewilderment, when the old stories have collapsed, and no new story has yet emerged to replace them?” This is one of the questions historian and author Yuval Noah Harari asks in his 2018 book “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” and which sparks a conversation on how technology is shaping and changing our society. It is not surprising then that Harari is one of the speakers of the first European Innovation Festival, staged by media brand Fast Company and for the first time supported by Gucci.

Held between Milan and Florence July 9-11, “The Dawn of Superintelligence” will highlight the potential for collaboration between man and machine. Technological advancement and artificial intelligence bring both opportunities and challenges by combining computer science and human sensibility, and the festival was hailed as key in helping to discuss a topic stirring more questions than providing answers, said Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer of Gucci, in an interview with WWD.

“The topic is of the moment, the use of data, intelligent machines and how they can change the future. The effect that all this can have on jobs, what does it mean, will machines

