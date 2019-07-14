Guillaume de Seynes, Dominique Issermann Make French Honors List

NEW KNIGHTS: Guillaume de Seynes, managing director of Hermès International, and photographer Dominique Issermann were each named Knight of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian distinction, on Bastille Day.
Earlier this year, Virginie Morgon, chief executive officer of Paris-based investment firm Eurazeo was also named a Knight, as were Camille Fournet’s Jean-Luc Déchery and Vog’s Franck François.
The National Order of the Legion of Honor was established in 1802 by Napoléon Bonaparte.
