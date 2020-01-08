Harry and Meghan to Downsize, Split Time Between U.K., North America

FROM MAJOR TO MINOR: Still on a high, and jet-lagged, from their seven-week sabbatical in the U.S. and Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making waves once again with news they want to step back from royal life and spend less time in the U.K.

Their plan is to renounce their status as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent and split their time between the U.K. and North America. Their Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday clearly made a big impact on the couple, who traveled with their infant son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and spent extended time with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

While the announcement may have come as a surprise so soon after their arrival back in the U.K., any royal watcher could see this sort of decision coming. Harry and Meghan are both entangled in lawsuits with British tabloids, accusing them of invading their privacy.

The two positively bristle at having to live their lives in the spotlight: They were unnecessarily cagey about the details of Archie’s birth and the christening, refusing to reveal the names of the infant’s godparents, a norm for members of the royal family. Early in their marriage they moved out of Kensington Palace,

