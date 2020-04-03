Harvey Nichols, Chinatown Market Team on Capsule Collection

Harvey Nichols and Chinatown Market are giving one lucky customer the opportunity to design a T-shirt.

The luxury retailer and the streetwear brand are launching a capsule collection on the Harvey Nichols web site, including ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle products such as a football and ping-pong table, and to coincide with the collection, the partners are giving one customer the opportunity to design a T-shirt with support from Chinatown Market founder Mike Cherman and president Dan Altmann.

The two will serve as virtual consultants for the winner, who will also receive all of the profits from the sales of the T-shirt, which will be exclusively available at Harvey Nichols.

“Harvey Nichols’ commitment to championing creativity and unique points of view within the industry is something that Chinatown Market has admired for a long time,” said Cherman, who has collaborated with Puma, Converse, Lacoste, Akila Sunglasses and even comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien.

Harvey Nichols head of men’s wear Chris Mcilroy added, “We’re thrilled to offer Harvey Nichols’ customers the opportunity to converse with Chinatown Market, which is known for its refreshing approach to streetwear and boundless creativity.”

