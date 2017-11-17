Breaking News
Here’s the Full Model Line Up for Victoria’s Secret Show 2017

HONG KONG–After a last minute scramble over which models would be permitted to walk the Victoria’s Secret show, taking place in Shanghai for the first time, the final line-up has been revealed.
The group of 55 models gathered on Saturday morning for a press photo call at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz arena, clad in jeans and black patterned bomber jackets. As previously reported, the line-up is sans Gigi Hadid, Irina Sharipova, Kate Grigorieva, Julia Belyakova and Dasha Khlystun. The models, alongside Katy Perry who was scheduled to perform, reportedly encountered visa troubles.
The taping will take place on Nov. 20, with the U.S. broadcast set for Nov. 28. Victoria’s Secret has not yet clarified whether Chinese audiences will be able to watch the show, other than via pirated livestreams.
Lais Ribeiro has the honor of wearing the $2 million Fantasy Bra themed on “champagne nights.”  Elsa Hosk will also be donning a special outfit, in honor of the brand’s 15-year anniversary with Swarovski as the sole provider of crystal embellishments for the show.
MORE: China Fashion Insiders Explain Victoria’s Secret Chaos >> 

