Here’s the Meaning Behind Laverne Cox’s Emmys Clutch

Laverne Cox is using her 2019 Emmys red carpet look to spread a larger message.

Cox, who is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” arrived at the Emmys purple carpet in a dramatic, tulle black and lilac gown. However, it was Cox’s rainbow Edie Parker clutch — which reads “Oct. 8” Title VII” and “Supreme Court” — that was the focal point of the look.

Laverne Cox’s bag at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

“Maybe it’s about raising awareness so everyone knows that our lives are in danger,” Cox said in an interview with E! on the Emmys red carpet, referring to the Trump administration’s briefing on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which would make anti-gay discrimination legal in the workplace. The case is slated to go to the Supreme Court on Oct. 8.

Cox worked with Edie Parker to design the custom clutch, which also reads #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL and depicts the flag of the transgender community on the alternate side. She has also raised awareness on the case on her Instagram, posting more information on the implications of the ruling if approved by the Supreme Court.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story