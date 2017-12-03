Hillary Clinton, Yara Shahidi Keynote Teen Vogue Summit in L.A.

“Thanks so much for all of your help,” Hillary Rodham Clinton said backstage at the inaugural Teen Vogue Summit on Saturday morning. As she posed for a photo with a large group of police officers at 72andSunny’s Playa Vista campus in Los Angeles, Clinton told the photographer, “This is a very important group. Take a good picture.” The former Secretary of State and Presidential candidate had just completed the opening keynote conversation with activist and “Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi.

While the Q&A lasted forty minutes, it took less than seven for the discussion to shift toward the previous night’s vote on tax reform. “In the last twenty-four-hours, the senate passed this absolutely horrible tax cut plan,” Clinton said, as the crowd booed in support of her sentiment. “It’s great for Donald Trump and his family. It’s great for the billionaires who support him, but it’s going to make life much harder for middle class families and poor families. It even cuts the tax deduction for teachers who buy supplies for their classrooms and their students.”

“Now it takes care of you if you have a private yacht or a private plane,” she continued, “but heaven forbid if you buy some extra books

