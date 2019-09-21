Hollywood in Milan

Breaking News
FERRAGAMO’S FILM FRIENDS: “I got lucky,” Shailene Woodley said humbly of her “Big Little Lies” experience, speaking ahead of the Salvatore Ferragamo show. Woodley, who also attended a Ferragamo show in February last year, is busy promoting “Endings Beginnings,” a “small independent film,” she said, directed by Drake Doremus, and which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. “I play a woman in her early 30s just trying to figure out her life. We are all trying to do the best we can,” she added with a laugh about her own trajectory. Woodley did squeeze in some time in Milan museum-hopping and taking in “some amazing, great art. Yesterday we walked around and it was beautiful by the river.”  

For Elizabeth Olsen, this was her first Ferragamo show. “It’s amazing how it has transformed in the past couple of years into this laid back, colorful and relaxed energy,” she said of the brand. Olsen just finished filming the second season of the Facebook Watch series “Sorry for Your Loss.”  “There’s press for that and then I go into Marvel-land,” she said of the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame” movie. “It is very fun, always very fun, it’s the same

