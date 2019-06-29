Hollywood Stylist Anita Patrickson’s Amanu Sandal Brand Sets Hotel Partnership

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Hollywood stylist Anita Patrickson has aligned with Singita luxury lodges to bring her made-to-order Amanu sandals to resorts in South Africa. It’s the first move into the hospitality sector for the brand, and a full circle moment for Patrickson, who originally hails from Capetown.
She parlayed her work as a fashion stylist for Julianne Hough, Portia de Rossi and others into a custom shoe business that launched last year in L.A., inspired both by traditional sandals made using tire rubber in Africa, and the tradition of resort sandal making on the island of Capri.
Now she’s bringing the eco-conscious, high-touch experience  customers get in her West Hollywood flagship to guests at Singita. In June, Patrickson traveled to South Africa with one of the U.S. makers to train the staff at Singita Ebony Lodge and Lemombo Lodge to cobble the shoes, priced $160 to $275, from an array of leathers, with pony hair and feather trim, in under an hour.

"My parents were both born in Kenya, and I thought this was a cool way to be able to take this craft back and teach somebody a skillset—and a way to be able to go home more," Patrikson laughed, adding of her brand

