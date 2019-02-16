Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Hong Kong Designers Channel Color, Art into London Collections

Hong Kong Designers Channel Color, Art into London Collections

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 11 mins ago

FASHION EXCHANGE: Hong Kong fashion has landed in London with local brands Loom Loop, House of V, Yeung Chin and Doris Kath presenting their fall collections as London Fashion Week kicked off.
The initiative, supported by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, spotlighted a diversity of styles and inspirations from the four brands.
Loom Loop’s designer Polly Ho served up a colorful mix of prints and fabrics to represent Hong Kong’s fusion of Eastern and Western cultures. Dubbed “Concrete Jungle,” the collection balanced solid colors with prints featuring floral and animal motifs for kimono dresses and other ensembles.
The standout look was a print-on-print number: Ho layered a long shirt with ruffles and dolman sleeves with a vest, leggings and gloves, in a color palette that ranged from forest green to bright red.
House of V channeled a spare, Scandinavian-style aesthetic, with designer Vickie Au drawing inspiration from Damien Hirst’s famous series of spot paintings. She placed colorful, round buttons on the cuffs of shirts and minimal outerwear, adding dimension to the clean silhouettes.
Yeung Chin went in a different direction from his fellow designers, opting for a darker palette. Themed “Utopia,” the lineup revisited military inspiration with boyish, asymmetric and oversized silhouettes.
The showstopper was an oversized

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.