Hong Kong Designers Channel Color, Art into London Collections

FASHION EXCHANGE: Hong Kong fashion has landed in London with local brands Loom Loop, House of V, Yeung Chin and Doris Kath presenting their fall collections as London Fashion Week kicked off.

The initiative, supported by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, spotlighted a diversity of styles and inspirations from the four brands.

Loom Loop’s designer Polly Ho served up a colorful mix of prints and fabrics to represent Hong Kong’s fusion of Eastern and Western cultures. Dubbed “Concrete Jungle,” the collection balanced solid colors with prints featuring floral and animal motifs for kimono dresses and other ensembles.

The standout look was a print-on-print number: Ho layered a long shirt with ruffles and dolman sleeves with a vest, leggings and gloves, in a color palette that ranged from forest green to bright red.

House of V channeled a spare, Scandinavian-style aesthetic, with designer Vickie Au drawing inspiration from Damien Hirst’s famous series of spot paintings. She placed colorful, round buttons on the cuffs of shirts and minimal outerwear, adding dimension to the clean silhouettes.

Yeung Chin went in a different direction from his fellow designers, opting for a darker palette. Themed “Utopia,” the lineup revisited military inspiration with boyish, asymmetric and oversized silhouettes.

The showstopper was an oversized

