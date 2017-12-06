Hourglass Opens East Coast Flagship

HOURGLASS HEADS EAST: Following an acquisition by Unilever in June, Hourglass is about to open its second freestanding door. On Dec. 9, the 830-square-foot space — which also serves as the brand’s East Coast flagship — will bow at 42 Crosby Street between Broome and Spring Streets in Manhattan’s SoHo. While “technically smaller” than its first store on Abbott Kinney in Venice, Calif., Hourglass founder and chief executive officer Carisa Janes called the boutique an “evolution” of the 13-year-old brand.

“We’ve been really focused on creating a visual image in this [store],” said Janes of the space, which was designed by O’Neil Langan Architects and includes decor elements like Calacatta marble, champagne gold metal finishes, black concrete and walnut wood and floor-to-ceiling screens.

“We’ve taken what is iconic about our brand — from packaging to storytelling to different concepts that weave throughout Hourglass — and brought those to life through this space with sculptural elements, video and product,” she continued.

While the SoHo shop has similar elements to its West Coast counterpart — including the custom Ambient Lighting Bar that lets consumers build their own highlighter palettes and various makeup services — a handful of features, products and services will make their debuts

