Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Hourglass Opens East Coast Flagship

Hourglass Opens East Coast Flagship

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

HOURGLASS HEADS EAST: Following an acquisition by Unilever in June, Hourglass is about to open its second freestanding door. On Dec. 9, the 830-square-foot space — which also serves as the brand’s East Coast flagship — will bow at 42 Crosby Street between Broome and Spring Streets in Manhattan’s SoHo. While “technically smaller” than its first store on Abbott Kinney in Venice, Calif., Hourglass founder and chief executive officer Carisa Janes called the boutique an “evolution” of the 13-year-old brand.
“We’ve been really focused on creating a visual image in this [store],” said Janes of the space, which was designed by O’Neil Langan Architects and includes decor elements like Calacatta marble, champagne gold metal finishes, black concrete and walnut wood and floor-to-ceiling screens.
“We’ve taken what is iconic about our brand — from packaging to storytelling to different concepts that weave throughout Hourglass — and brought those to life through this space with sculptural elements, video and product,” she continued.
While the SoHo shop has similar elements to its West Coast counterpart — including the custom Ambient Lighting Bar that lets consumers build their own highlighter palettes and various makeup services — a handful of features, products and services will make their debuts

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.