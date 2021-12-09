Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 27 mins ago

Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year.
Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.
Many have already looked to the color for their outfits this year as in-person red carpets and in-real-life events have returned amid the pandemic. The hue was first seen on Vice President Kamala Harris, who wore a custom Christopher John Rogers purple coat and dress to the presidential inauguration in January. Similar to the definition of Very Peri, Harris’ color choice was to bring together red and blue, symbolizing the country’s major political parties coming together during a divisive time.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris at the presidential inauguration in January 2021.
The blue-purple color was also seen in many iterations on the red carpet throughout the year. Zendaya looked to the color for the 2021 BET Awards where she wore a vintage Versace dress similar to the one

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.