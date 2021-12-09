How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year.

Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.

Many have already looked to the color for their outfits this year as in-person red carpets and in-real-life events have returned amid the pandemic. The hue was first seen on Vice President Kamala Harris, who wore a custom Christopher John Rogers purple coat and dress to the presidential inauguration in January. Similar to the definition of Very Peri, Harris’ color choice was to bring together red and blue, symbolizing the country’s major political parties coming together during a divisive time.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris at the presidential inauguration in January 2021.

The blue-purple color was also seen in many iterations on the red carpet throughout the year. Zendaya looked to the color for the 2021 BET Awards where she wore a vintage Versace dress similar to the one

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story