How Celebrities Are Celebrating the 2019 Holidays

Celebrities were in the holiday spirit this year, taking to Instagram to document their festivities.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, always one for a lavish get-together, hosted their annual Christmas Eve party this year at Kourtney Kardashian’s home, which was transformed into a Winter Wonderland. The party included a special performance by Sia and by Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir.

Read More: The 7 Major Fashion Trends That Defined the 2010s

View this post on Instagram

*updates* Sia performing Chandelier, Snowman and Cheap thrills at @krisjenner ‘s christmas party 😍 . . . #sia #siafans #siafurler #siakateisobellefurler #siamusic #titanium #cheapthrills #chandelier #thegreatest #everydayischristmas #wig #alive #elasticheart #teamsia #dogs #soonwellbefound #singer #1000formsoffear #thisisacting #maddieziegler #kenzi #maddie #christmas #merrychristmas #santa #katyperry #kyliejenner #kimkardashian #krisjenner #khloekardashian

A post shared by Sia Furler’s fans (@sia_furler_fans_) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:01am PST

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian used the annual party for a mother-daughter twinning moment, with Kardashian and daughter True Thompson matching in gold metallic dresses and Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster matching in custom emerald green Ralph & Russo dresses.

View this post on Instagram

🎄Merry Christmas 2019 🎄

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 26, 2019 at 6:41am

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story