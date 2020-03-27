How Independent Brands Are Protecting Themselves Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow and businesses worldwide are being hit, it is the smaller, independent brands and retailers that often are suffering the most.

WWD asked designers and small stores that support them how they are protecting themselves during this unprecedented time, and how they are looking ahead to the coming months. While some have found various ways to cope, others are energized to assist where needed, creating face masks or donating to charities. One common thread is an emphasis on community — protecting employees and factory workers while finding ways to engage digitally.

Here, part one on how independent brands are charging on.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Courtesy

I’ve been touched very closely by COVID-19. My grandpa died last Friday because of it and my biggest priority is the health and well-being of my family at home and at work, because my team is my family, too. Nothing else matters right now, it’s not a matter of results, numbers, sales.…This is bigger than us and it’s staying home and saving lives. It is an especially difficult time for independent designers and with that we have had to put a pause on some future projects while, as I said, ensuring our

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story