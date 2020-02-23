How to Watch Giorgio Armani’s Fall 2020 Show Live

Giorgio Armani said late Saturday evening that his signature brand’s women’s fall show will be held behind closed doors, “given the recent developments of the coronavirus in Italy.”

“The show will be filmed in an empty theater, without press and buyers” and live-streamed at 4 p.m. CET/10 a.m. EST on Feb. 23, the company said in a brief note.

The designer was meant to hold two shows, at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. CET, in his Via Bergognone headquarters, closing Milan Fashion Week, which kicked off on Feb. 19. “The decision was made to avoid exposing guests to any dangers to their health,” said the company. Armani held his Emporio Armani fall show on Friday.

You’ll be able to watch the show right on WWD.com: Just check out the video player below to see all of Armani’s new designs.

