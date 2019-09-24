Iana dos Reis Nunes, 46, Former Public Relations Executive, Dies

Breaking News
Iana dos Reis Nunes, a proven public relations executive who worked with several fashion designers and luxury houses, died at her home in Brooklyn.
The 46-year-old died of colon cancer Sunday, according to her friend and former coworker Ruthie Friedlander, who spoke on behalf of dos Reis Nunes’ family.
Earlier last year dos Reis Nunes quietly exited her role as chief global communications officer at Marc Jacobs International and started her own consulting business a few months later. She worked for the designer for a little over three years. The switch allowed for more time to work on The House in the Clouds, a children’s clothing line with a French sensibility that she started in her Brooklyn home five years ago. In spring 2018, dos Reis Nunes combined her fashion and luxury goods experience with a wish to help others by signing on as a strategic communications adviser to RxArt, a nonprofit organization that brings visual art into health-care facilities.
During her career she worked for designers and luxury houses including Marc Jacobs, Coach, The Row, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, among other companies. The French-born dos Reis Nunes ventured into fashion after spending a year working in Harrisburg, Pa., as an au pair.

