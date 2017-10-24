In the Mind of King Karl

“You need distance.”

Karl Lagerfeld was referring to his disinclination to offer a broad-stroke take on current fashion. Genuine perspective, he maintained, requires hindsight. “You cannot [judge] with an instant view,” he said during an interview a few days after his glorious waterfall show in Paris for spring. “That’s not possible. You need distance. We can talk about the Nineties now. Not in the Nineties.”

One wonders how time and context will enhance Lagerfeld’s aura; in real time, its enormity awes. In an era when the pop-culture superlative is as overused as the selfie, Lagerfeld is the real thing, a living superlative who has captivated the broader culture for almost as long as he has insider fashion. Six or so decades in, that fascination factor shows no signs of tempering, And it has naught to do with nostalgia. As Bernard Arnault put it, “Never has anyone deployed such inventiveness and coherence in fashion over such a long period.” Said Miuccia Prada, “Karl Lagerfeld is to me a representation of a true creative force. He has and is giving so much to the fashion industry, not only through his designs, but through all of the many artistries he masters.” Ralph Lauren heralds him as

