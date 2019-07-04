Breaking News
Inaugural Moncler Hackathon Involves 450 Employees

MILAN — “Innovation sprouts and grows when there’s no fear of making mistakes,” said Moncler chief executive officer and chairman Remo Ruffini in kicking off the first Moncler Hackathon held here Thursday.
A lively and enthusiastic mood ran through the former industrial complex, a few steps away from the company’s headquarters, where the 24-hour marathon took place. The audience of 450 employees was upbeat, clapping and cheering to the inaugural speeches.
“Solutions can rarely rely on just one mind, the culture of innovation lays in the ability to work together,” Ruffini said, adding he expected the event to provide unusual solutions.
The employees were divided into 37 teams, each one working on the development of a project across nine strategic areas, ranging from product and IT to supply chain, sustainability, retail and the internal Academy, which stems from the first MonCampus that was launched last year that is dedicated to training young talents in the company.
Capping off the 24-hour event, on Friday, 21 projects will be submitted to the jury, including the five presented by teams from the overseas regions, such as South Korea, Japan, the U.S., EMEA and Latin America. The four shortlisted projects, winners of the Hackathon Prize, will then be assessed

