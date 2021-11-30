Industry Honors Virgil Abloh at Fashion Awards in London

LONDON — The night belonged to Virgil Abloh.

The late designer — whose sudden death was announced 24 hours before The Fashion Awards in London were set to take place — was on everyone’s mind Monday night at Royal Albert Hall.

There was an outpouring of love and emotion for the man who shook up the fashion system and opened the door for so many marginalized communities.

Before the event officially began, Idris Elba took to the stage to pay tribute to Abloh.

“I lost a friend, his wife lost a husband, the fashion industry lost a legend and the world lost a special human being,” said Elba who was surrounded by screens bearing the image of Abloh, who died Sunday after a long private battle with cancer.

“He was one of the few people I could have a conversation [with] about multitasking. But he didn’t do it for the fame or the money, he did it to inspire others,” said the actor who then recited Maya Angelou’s poem “When Great Trees Fall.”

“Those who know Virgil know he would want us to have a good time. Tonight’s entire show is dedicated to Virgil Abloh’s life,” he added.

Abloh, a first-class talent and changemaker, left at a time when

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story