Influence Peddler: Danielle Bernstein Designs for Seven For All Mankind, Splendid

Seven For All Mankind wants to reclaim the spotlight — and it’s enlisted superinfluencer Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What and Bloomingdale’s to help.
It’s a two-for-one deal for Bernstein, who codesigned a 13-piece We Wore What x Bloomingdale’s Capsule Collection that goes on sale on Oct. 16 at eight top-performing Bloomingdale’s doors and bloomingales.com. The range is comprised of five denim styles and eight loungewear pieces ranging in price from $54 to $229. The two brands, now owned by Israeli-based apparel company Delta Galil Premium Brands, were acquired from VF Corp. last year with Ella Moss for $120 million.
“They [Seven For All Mankind] wanted to re-brand themselves in a cooler, younger, more fashion-focused way,” Bernstein explained during a phone interview last week while in Lake Como on a post Paris Fashion Week trip with Revolve.
“It was such a good partnership because I grew up wearing Seven jeans. They were my go-to jeans, the low waist, the pocket, but I had lost interest. Others came out that were more fashion forward and they [Seven] got lost. They were a staple brand, but they lost their voice,” she continued, adding that she was approached by the denim brand about a year-and-a-half-ago to

