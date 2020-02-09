Instagram Brings ‘Cheer’ Stars to NYFW, But Enforces Embargo on Content

“Cheer” stars Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback made their New York Fashion Week debut at the Brandon Maxwell show on Saturday night, thanks to Instagram.

Before taking to their seats in the front row at the American Museum of Natural History, the Navarro College cheerleaders, who shot to mainstream notoriety following the wildly popular Netflix documentary’s debut, were escorted through the backstage area by members of the Instagram team, who were capturing content every step of the way.

But reporters who spotted the instantly-recognizable Butler and Brumback, clad in their signature black-and-red sparkly uniforms — “couture” creations by Rebel Athletic — were told by Instagram that they’d have to adhere to certain conditions if they wanted to conduct an interview.

Instagram employees told reporters that while they could video Butler and Brumback walking backstage, they would not be permitted to conduct a video interview. Then, those who did wish to conduct traditional interviews were told they could not publish the interviews until nearly a week later, on Friday, February 14 — essentially, an embargo.

The reason for this, an Instagram employee said, is that “Instagram brought them [Butler and Brumback]” to the show and the platform wanted to be the first to share content.

Celebrity

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story