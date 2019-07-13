International Talent Support Contest Names 2019 Winners

TRIESTE, Italy — International Talent Support continues to highlight creativity in its purest form.

The 17th edition of the event aimed at promoting the next generation of designers and offering them financial support, as well as publicity, named its winners on Friday night here asking the more than 800 applicants to develop “sincerely true” collections, sticking to their own vision.

The contest returned last year after a one-year hiatus and the newly found enthusiasm pushed Barbara Franchin, founder and director of the competition, to raise the bar higher.

On Friday night, an international jury gathered at the Magazzino 42 venue, a former warehouse on one of the Italian city’s many piers, to evaluate the works of the 22 finalists. The projects included fashion, accessories and jewelry. Collections were showcased with a runway show, while the other projects were displayed through a dedicated exhibition.

Retracing the history of ITS, Franchin noted young talents have changed over the years in terms of age, origin and approach to the industry. To wit, half of the finalists this year came from the Asia-Pacific region and Franchin said the talents are “much more self-conscious today. They are more focused and straightforward as they look for their identity, without necessarily

