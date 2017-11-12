Investindustrial’s Andrea C. Bonomi Included in ‘Paradise Papers’ List

MILAN — Financier Andrea C. Bonomi is among the latest names to be included in the Paradise Papers, according to a report released by Italy’s weekly L’Espresso on Sunday.

Born in New York but hailing from one of the most renowned Milanese families, Bonomi is the founder of the Luxembourg-based Investindustrial investment house, which took control of the Sergio Rossi firm from Kering in 2015 and has stakes in Aston Martin, Perfume Holding, B&B Italia and luxury lighting firm Flos, among others.

In its article, L’Espresso reveals that Investindustrial is controlled by three trusts based in the Channel Islands of Jersey. Established in 1987 by Bonomi’s father Carlo Campanini Bonomi, the three structures are named The George Trust, The Budda Trust and The 1987 Settlement Trust.

The trusts control Investindustrial through three other companies — named Grosvenor Street Holdings SA, De Combinatae NV and Zafrikidis Oil & Ship Ltd., — which also remained unidentified until now.

The disclosure of this complex organization and Bonomi’s inclusion in the Paradise Papers list are a consequence of a specific episode dating back to last year.

In January 2016, the Milanese family requested bank financing for the acquisition of a Dassault Falcon 900DX jet, priced at $13.5 million, from a

