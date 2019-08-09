Breaking News
Is This Kylie Jenner’s Dress for a ‘Special Occasion?’

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 32 mins ago

MI CASA SU CASA: Is it a wind-up or a wedding? No one knows for sure, but beauty mogul Kylie Jenner certainly has social media abuzz about her Italian escapades.
TMZ broke the news that what looked like a wedding dress was stowed away, when the beauty billionaire and Travis Scott boarded a private jet bound for “Bel Paese.” The fact that their toddler Stormi wasn’t the only member of their extended family who was along for the ride only ratcheted up the rumor mill. Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have also been photographed on various strolls in Italy.
Jenner jump-started the celebration of her 22nd birthday two days early on Thursday night with Scott over dinner, complete with a candles-ablaze birthday cake and what looked like a serragghia serenade. Italian tradition calls for a groom to serenade his bride-to-be with musicians from beneath the balcony or window on the night before her wedding. Chalk that up to coincidence. The “Sicko Mode” singer did not appear to be sharing his talents at the dinner table in Capri.
The feathery white dress that set the rumor mill in motion was carried in a white Saks Fifth Avenue garment bag. Staffers at

