Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Istituto Marangoni Supports Former Student During MFW

Istituto Marangoni Supports Former Student During MFW

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

Istituto Marangoni continues to support its former students beyond their academic training.
Marking the third edition of the “I’m Alumni Collections Revolution” program, the Italian fashion and design school has invited former student Nynne Kunde to showcase the spring 2020 collection for her Nynne brand at the Palazzo Serbelloni venue in central Milan on Saturday.
The location was offered by designer Ermanno Scervino, who is staging his runway show at the same place earlier on Saturday afternoon. Scervino was tapped as Istituto Marangoni’s brand ambassador in 2017.
“Every year this extraordinary project evolves and enriches with new opportunities, such as the one offered by Scervino, who has believed since Day Oe in Nynne’s talent and skills,” said Roberto Riccio, Istituto Marangoni Group’s managing director.
The project backed by the fashion school encompasses the production of fabrics, manufacturing of the apparel and accessories items, as well as the organization of the show.
“Marangoni has provided me with this amazing opportunity to showcase my work on a very large platform, which would otherwise be wishful thinking for a small brand like us, it has been an incredibly humbling but exciting process and I am so grateful for the support,” commented the designer, who graduated at Istituto Marangoni

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.