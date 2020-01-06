J Brand Adds Inclusive Sizing to Spring Jeans Line

Breaking News
J Brand has branched into inclusive sizing for spring. The company is offering six inclusive women’s styles in sizes 33 to 38.
Rather than expand the waistline on its current denim patterns, J Brand started from scratch and cut new patterns.
“It was done very mindfully. We didn’t want to just expand the size range. We really wanted to remake the pattern. We worked on women’s bodies to identify the best possible fit,” said Angela Cravens Chander, director of marketing at J Brand. “It takes time to get it right, and we wanted to make sure we had a supreme fit before sharing it with the world.”
The jeans are currently available at jbrandjeans.com.
Among the styles are the Alana high-rise cropped skinny jean; the Maria high-rise skinny jean; the Natasha sky-high skinny with multibuttons, and the Ruby high-rise cropped cigarette jean. Shades include mid-to-dark indigo, acid gray wash, blue wash, and washed-out black. Retail prices range from $189 to $278. The jeans are made and designed in the U.S.
Dena Bickerstaffe, who heads women’s design at J Brand, oversaw design of the inclusive styles.
