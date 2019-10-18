Jackson Wiederhoeft Debuts Namesake Label Through Ballet Performance

On Tuesday evening, young designer Jackson Wiederhoeft unveiled his namesake brand “Wiederhoeft” at a theatrical ballet performance-cum-fashion-show for his spring 2020 collection titled, “Spooky Couture.” The collection marks the designer’s first on his own, having recently left a three-year design position at Thom Browne following his graduation from Parsons School of Design in 2016, where he won “Women’s Designer of the Year.”

“I feel like I got my master’s degree, in a sense, there,” Wiederhoeft mused of his time at Thom Browne, where he focused on hand-embroidered garments within the women’s runway collections. “When I left Thom, I thought I was going to do this on nights and weekends while at another job and eventually do this [full-time], but then I was thinking, ‘it’s never going to get any easier,’ and I’m dying to do something. Plus, I have so many friends who are going to be great collaborators,” he explained.

For his debut collection, the designer worked with prior connections like Geri Gerard as well as factories in India to produce his collection out of his Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, N.Y. studio, where the designer also resides. Wiederhoeft collaborated with former Steven Jones Milliner, Vivienne Lake, to produce ornate headpieces for the

