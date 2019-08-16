Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters, Corinne and Sistine, Costar in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”

“I don’t think I fully thought it through,” said Corinne Foxx, 25, of accepting a starring role in Johannes Roberts’ shark thriller “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” out today. “The director asked me, ‘What’s your swimming ability like?’ I said, ‘It’s great, it’s wonderful,’ and then I got there, and I couldn’t even doggy paddle.”

“They told me I got the part on a Thursday, and by Sunday, I was on a plane,” she continued. She was given the part after another actress turned it down and learned to both swim and scuba dive in four days. “It’s survival. Either you swim or you don’t swim, so I had to figure it out. I don’t know what I was thinking, but it paid off.”

Along with being the daughters of well-established, respected actors, Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone, Corinne and her costar Sistine Stallone, 21, have a number of other similarities.

They have both modeled, been Miss Golden Globe — the tradition that ended in 2017 of celebrity offspring assisting in handing out award trophies to winners — and now, they’re in their first feature film.

“It’s been fun, because it’s my first press circuit for my own movie,” said Foxx of being asked the

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story