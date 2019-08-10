Jeffrey Epstein Dies in Apparent Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday.

The convicted sex offender reportedly hung himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to NBC News. Epstein was transported to a nearby hospital where he reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

On July 6, Epstein was charged for one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors between 2002 and 2005. He was being held in the Manhattan prison awaiting his court date and was denied bail. If convicted, Epstein would have faced a maximum of 45 years in prison.

His death comes days after L Brands’ chairman, Leslie Wexner, claimed that the two had a falling out because Epstein misappropriated over $46 million from him and his family. The two were closely linked until the late aughts, with Epstein later taking ownership of Wexner’s Manhattan home on East 71st Street, the same residence that prosecutors demanded Epstein forfeit.

