Jeffrey Rudes Puts Luxury Men’s Line on Hiatus

Jeffrey Rudes has put his luxury men’s wear collection on hold.

In May, the Los Angeles-based Rudes closed his 5,800-square-foot store at 57 Greene Street in SoHo. The store opened in July 2015 and was home to his eponymously named collection. It was his only freestanding store and had also served as the setting for his men’s wear presentations during New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

At the time of the store closing, Rudes said he planned to focus on the brand’s more lucrative online business and select wholesale accounts.

Last week, an eviction notice was pinned to the door of the shop, citing nonpayment of rent and a return of the empty retail location to the landlord, 57-63 Greene Realty LLC.

Reached via e-mail, Rudes said he “gave the store back to the landlord last month.” At the same time, he addressed a line on his former e-commerce site that read: “Coming back soon.”

Rudes wrote: “I put the business on hiatus for a while. I am reworking the business model to enter into the luxury designer market from another point of view.”

Rudes is best known as the founder of J Brand, a business he created in 2005. He resigned as chief executive officer in May

