Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Jeffrey Rudes Puts Luxury Men’s Line on Hiatus

Jeffrey Rudes Puts Luxury Men’s Line on Hiatus

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 6 mins ago

Jeffrey Rudes has put his luxury men’s wear collection on hold.
In May, the Los Angeles-based Rudes closed his 5,800-square-foot store at 57 Greene Street in SoHo. The store opened in July 2015 and was home to his eponymously named collection. It was his only freestanding store and had also served as the setting for his men’s wear presentations during New York Fashion Week: Men’s. 
At the time of the store closing, Rudes said he planned to focus on the brand’s more lucrative online business and select wholesale accounts.
Last week, an eviction notice was pinned to the door of the shop, citing nonpayment of rent and a return of the empty retail location to the landlord, 57-63 Greene Realty LLC.
Reached via e-mail, Rudes said he “gave the store back to the landlord last month.” At the same time, he addressed a line on his former e-commerce site that read: “Coming back soon.”
Rudes wrote: “I put the business on hiatus for a while. I am reworking the business model to enter into the luxury designer market from another point of view.”
Rudes is best known as the founder of J Brand, a business he created in 2005. He resigned as chief executive officer in May

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.