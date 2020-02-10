Jenna Bush Hager Takes in Veronica Beard show

“I love the Veronicas,” said NBC’s Jenna Bush Hager, who was attending the Veronica Beard show at 315 Spring Street. Hager was referring to sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, cofounders of the contemporary fashion line, who hosted a runway show for the first time.

“I wear their clothes a lot. They’re awesome women. Sisters who work together I’m into,” said Hager.

Hager’s morning TV schedule precludes her from attending a lot of morning fashion shows, but she said she hopes to get to some evening shows this week.

As for what’s new with her, she said she and Hoda Kotb, cohosts of “Today With Hoda and Jenna,” recently moved into a new live-audience studio, and Oprah Winfrey will be their guest on the show Friday.



