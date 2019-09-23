Breaking News
Jockey International Introduces Victoria Arlen Design Collaboration

Victoria Arlen is on the lookout for doughnuts — healthy doughnuts. The gluten- and dairy-free kind. 
The former Paralympic swimmer, ESPN host and former contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” described a recent trip to a Los Angeles Fonuts as “life-changing.” 
But “sadly,” said Arlen, whose résumé also includes model, actress, author, nonprofit founder and motivational speaker, healthy doughnuts are hard to find. “I wish it were different,” Arlen told WWD. 

That’s when she decided to create a T-shirt with doughnuts on it — so she could have them every day. 
“You can’t possibly look at a doughnut and not smile,” said Arlen, who approached Jockey International with the idea of making a shirt about a year ago. (She’s been a brand ambassador for Jockey since 2018.)
To her surprise, Jockey said it didn’t want to make just a T-shirt, but rather an entire collection of ath-leisure apparel that Arlen would help codesign.   
“I nearly fell off my chair,” Arlen said. “Now I get to add the title of clothing designer, which has been an absolute dream come true.”
Jockey has been teasing a few pieces online for the last few weeks, but starting Monday, all 12 pieces of the limited-edition collection will be

