Joe’s Jeans Teams Up With Erin and Sara Foster on Capsule, Campaign

Joe’s, the premium denim lifestyle brand, has partnered with writers and actresses Erin and Sara Foster on a capsule collection and ad campaign.

The sisters were lensed in Malibu, Calif., by Mike Rosenthal, and styled by their sister, Jordan Foster. The ads break today.

In addition to appearing as the faces of the brand, which is sold at retailers such as Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and nordstrom.com, as well as Joe’s freestanding boutiques and joejeans.com, Erin and Sara Foster will introduce a capsule collection as part of the spring 2020 line.

The sisters infuse their personal styles under the label “Favorite Daughter for Joe’s.” The collaboration will include each of the sister’s favorite fitting jeans: The Sara, a super high-rise skinny, and The Erin, a high-rise straight. Both fits will be offered in three washes. The collection will include their versions of the “perfect cargo pant,” and a range of additional sportswear. Retail prices range from $98 to $298 and the capsule will launch in late April.

Suzy Biszantz, chief executive officer of Joe’s Jeans, said this latest partnership is an example of the company’s commitment to evolve the brand with fresh concepts and collaboration.

“Stemming from the strategic plan we created three

