John Galliano to Continue Fueling Margiela

Since John Galliano joined Maison Margiela as creative director in 2014, revenues at the Paris-based house have doubled — and it’s become a byword for cool handbags and accessories.

Margiela parent OTB, the Italian group controlled by Renzo Rosso, trumpeted those business achievements Tuesday as it revealed the renewal of Galliano’s employment pact.

The development, confirmed first to WWD, should squelch persistent speculation that the designer could leave or be poached, and suggests that Rosso’s bold casting is starting to pay off.

The length and terms of the new pact were not disclosed, but it is understood to span several years.

“I believed John was the only person who could take this house five years ago, and I am even more convinced of this today,” Rosso said in a statement. “John’s undisputed talent is only matched by his understanding of today’s generations, their way of thinking, their struggles, their dreams. And he is doing exactly what this maison always did at its best — disrupt, innovate and inspire.”

For his part, Galliano said: “I am super excited for this new chapter and grateful to Renzo for his belief in me and the vision for Maison Margiela.”

