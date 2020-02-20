Jordan Joins Forces With Attico for Women’s Apparel Launch in Italy

Breaking News
MILAN — Nike’s Jordan Brand has tapped two ambassadors to celebrate the recent launch of its women’s apparel line in Italy: The Attico’s founders Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.
On Wednesday, the brand kicked off Milan Fashion Week by taking over the city’s central Museo del Novecento museum to stage a workshop hosted by the two entrepreneurs, who have been teasing the initiative on their personal Instagram accounts.
Ambrosio and Tordini centered the workshop around the concept of upcycling, providing leftover and excess fabric of their brand to invite attendees to rework them and create new accessories.
Around a long black table installed in the museum’s Lucio Fontana hall overlooking the Duomo cathedral, 60 people — selected out of the more than 1,000 who registered for the event — crafted bottle bags, belts and jewelry from The Attico’s discarded textiles as well as from former basketballs, basket net ropes and chains.
“We’re honored they have picked us as ambassadors of Milan and of this project,” said Ambrosio, underscoring the importance of upcycling for her.
