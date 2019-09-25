Breaking News
Jorja Smith, Peter Philips Host Dior Beauty Bash

SILVER-SCREEN DREAMS: Jorja Smith, Dior’s new makeup ambassador, and Peter Philips, the house’s creative and image director for makeup, hosted an intimate dinner on Tuesday night at Paris’ Caviar Kaspia. The party in a room hidden down a windy corridor on the cult restaurant’s second floor was in celebration of the new Rouge Dior Ultra Care lipstick line.
But before guests — including Bella Hadid, Nina Dobrev, Brad Goreski and Leomie Anderson — sat down to tuck into the Russian eatery’s signature baked potatoes and caviar, they dished about what they’re working on and dream projects of the future, when probed.
Smith, who just wrapped a long tour, said she’s in a resourcing phase now. “I need to live and experience, so I can write things,” she said, adding that conversations, observations and talks with friends are among what inspire her. “I need to get back to doing that.”
Smith has not yet tried acting. “My dream role would have been Alice [Morgan] in ‘Luther,’” she said, referring to the British crime drama TV series.
Some bona fide actors were in attendance, including Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, of “Stranger Things” fame. They brainstormed about which directors they might like working with or character

