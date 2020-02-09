Julia Haart Expands Elite World’s Orbit

Julia Haart, chief executive officer and chief creative officer of Elite World, which bills itself as the “largest modeling agency on the planet,” has spent her career designing shoes, lingerie and apparel that empowers women without sacrificing comfort. Nor does Haart believe that sexy and strong are mutually exclusive.

Julia Haart, right at the E. 1972 runway show.

The designer prior to joining Elite World was the architect of a ready-to-wear collection for La Perla with built-in support, a fusion of lingerie and fashion, sharply tailored pieces with the complex construction worthy of a building engineer, and worn by Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell.

Diversity, another of Haart’s passions, was on display at E. 1972, the inaugural global fashion brand Haart designed for Elite World. “The runway was 18 to 38 [years old]. I’m giving the talent the tools to create their own brands,” she told WWD Saturday minutes after the show ended. Named after the year of Elite’s founding, E. 1972 doesn’t utilize sizes, rather, Haart is using body-scanning technology to eschew traditional sizing, making the line available to all body shapes and sizes. Consumers can order made-to-measure at e1972.com or at E. 1972’s international ateliers for a personalized fitting.

The global modeling

