Junk Food Clothing, Levi’s Join on New Store Concept

GROUP WORK: Junk Food Clothing and Levi’s just conceived a new retail concept that weaves in basics with the growing trend of personalization.

The 2,700-square-foot story, which rings in its grand opening Friday evening, is called Tees & Jeans and is the product of a group of Junk Food and Levi’s executives working together to create the Abbot Kinney Boulevard space. The concept shop will also include activations set to rotate out on a monthly or quarterly basis featuring Venice locals all the way up to large companies such as Netflix.

“This is a brand new retail concept. It’s a new relationship between Levi’s and Junk Food and it is truly the best ingredients with unlimited possibilities,” said Blair Digiacomo, Junk Food direct-to-consumer concept general manager.

The space, which is a permanent location, includes a merchandise assortment of Junk Food T-shirts in addition to Levi’s classics such as trucker jackets, cut-offs and skirts, among other items.

The space is divided into thirds with the front of the house serving as the place for activations, with the kick-off an homage to the birth of skateboarding and Venice local Craig Stecyk, who wrote and featured in the documentary “Dogtown and Z-Boys.”

From there, shoppers can move to

