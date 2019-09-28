Breaking News
Juno Temple Talks Pixies, Mental Health and the Power of Erotica

Juno Temple Talks Pixies, Mental Health and the Power of Erotica

FAIRY TALE: Juno Temple was excited to reunite with her fellow cast for the upcoming sequel to Disney’s “Maleficent,” though it turns out that playing a pixie can be lonely work.
“It was sensational, but I actually didn’t get to work with a lot of the cast,” the British actress, who stars as Thistletwit in the fantasy film, said at the Celine show on Friday.
“It’s so wild, the experience of making a film like that, because the technology of creating people like me into a tiny little fairy is so far along now that you do your little individual moments without actually being in some of the scenes,” she added.
In fact, Temple has yet to even see the film. “There’s a premiere coming up pretty imminently, and I’m going to see it with everybody else,” she said.
The actress joined guests including Catherine Deneuve, Margaret Qualley, Carla Bruni, Miles Kane, Alex Kapranos and Blackpink singer Lisa Manoban, whose arrival caused the biggest commotion outside and inside the black tent erected in front of the gilded dome of the Invalides in Paris.

Temple has had a busy year. She stars opposite Simon Pegg in “Lost Transmissions,” which tackles the

