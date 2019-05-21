Justin Bieber Is Making Deodorant Scent

Justin Bieber is now the face of a deodorant.

The singer has teamed with natural deodorant brand, the Unilever-owned Schmidt’s Naturals, to create a new scent called “Here + Now.” Bieber revealed the collaboration today on his Instagram, posting a shirtless photo of himself captioned with: “ready for Here + Now…new collab coming this fall with @schmidtsnaturals.”

Bieber was involved in the conception of the product, collaborating with the brand on the name, packaging and custom scent — which is yet-to-be revealed. While the product is slated to launch in “fall 2019,” according to the company, there is no specific information on its composition and packaging.

In late March, Bieber announced on his Instagram that he would be taking a hiatus from the music world, instead focusing on his marriage and his mental health. He’s since released a new song, called “I Don’t Care,” with Ed Sheeran earlier this month and collaborated with DJ Khaled on the song, “No Brainer,” for the DJs latest album, “Father of Asahd.”

Bieber has

