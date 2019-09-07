Breaking News
Kaia Gerber Channels Cindy Crawford for 18th Birthday

Kaia Gerber didn’t look far for inspiration for her 18th birthday party look.
The model channeled her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, for her birthday party Friday night, choosing a Versace outfit that resembled the look worn by Crawford at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

the resemblance. #cindycrawford & #kaiagerber
Gerber’s look included a corset top, gold buckle detailing and leather skirt. The party — which was hosted by Crawford, Gerber’s father Rande Gerber and brother Presley Gerber — was held at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition and included the likes of Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and performance artist Amanda Lepore, among others.
Crawford took to Instagram to wish her daughter happy birthday on her actual birthday on Sept. 3., sharing a photo from Gerber’s childhood and a recent photo from the model’s cover shoot in the October issue of British Vogue.

From this to THIS in the blink of an eye! Happy birthday @kaiagerber. I’m so proud of the young woman you’ve become! All the best for the year ahead! 😘
