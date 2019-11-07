Breaking News
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage in New York

NEW YORK — Kanye West has a few things to say.
The rapper-turned-fashion-designer-turned-entrepreneur delighted the crowd as the surprise guest Thursday afternoon in Manhattan at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. West talked about his relationship with Virgil Abloh, sustainable fashion, working with Adidas, racism, his plans to run for president and bringing jobs back to the U.S., among other things. 
“The reason why I say these things out loud and in this way is so that I won’t be killed,” West told the crowd of more than 500 people.   
Despite West’s many areas of interest, the celebrity was actually soft spoken as he addressed the crowd, alongside Yeezy sneaker designer Steven Smith. The pair had the latest Yeezy sneakers in tow, the ones made with algae. (Wife Kim Kardashian West was there, too. The reality TV star snuck in at the last minute, took a seat in the front row and began Instagramming the event.)

Kim Kardashian West watches from the front row as husband Kanye West speaks at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. 
“Yeezy is the Apple of apparel,” West said. “There hasn’t been an Apple of apparel. There hasn’t been that. Yeezy makes life easy.”
West also confirmed his plans to run for president in

