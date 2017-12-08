Kardashians/Jenners to Appear in Calvin Klein Underwear Ads?

KARDASHIAN, JENNER AND KLEIN?: Could Calvin Klein Inc. have the Kardashian/Jenner clan lined up for an upcoming ad campaign all about family?

According to sources, the Kardashian/Jenner family has been photographed for a Calvin Klein Underwear campaign. The series of images, which break in January, will feature all the Kardashian/Jenner women, from Kim and Kourtney to Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, along with mom Kris, said sources. That’s hundreds of millions of social media followers in one fell swoop.

While reps for the Kardashians and Calvin Klein Inc. couldn’t be reached for comment this week, the concept fits well with Klein’s Our Family.#MyCalvins, an ongoing campaign this season.

The Our Family.#MyCalvins campaign kicked off with recording/visual artist Solange, alongside her personally curated cast of singers/songwriters including Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness. The group was shot together as a “chosen” musical family, illustrating the overarching message of the campaign. The next campaign featured hip-hop collective A$AP Mob: A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, A$AP Lou and A$AP J. Scott.

The #MyCalvins concept has family at the center of the conversation and shows the ways families, both born and made, connect with one another. The campaign runs through

