Karl Lagerfeld Cremated in Nanterre

CLOSING CEREMOMY: Karl Lagerfeld was cremated in a private ceremony in Nanterre, France, on Friday, according to local reports.

Virginie Viard, his longtime right-hand woman who has taken over the creative reins at Chanel, was in attendance alongside a number of industry executives and friends of the designer, according to Closer magazine. They included LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief Bernard Arnault, Sidney Toledano, Anna Wintour, Princess Caroline of Monaco, Inès de La Fressange and Carine Roitfeld.

The couturier always made clear that he did not want a public funeral after his own death, telling Numéro magazine in an interview last year that he preferred for his ashes to be scattered near those of his mother Elisabeth and those of his cat Choupette, should she pass away before him.

According to a report in Le Monde, however, a part of his ashes will join those of his longtime partner Jacques de Bascher, who died of AIDS in the 1989, with the other half to be been given to the Bascher family in a specially created urn.

Chanel, in a death notice in French daily newspaper Le Figaro on Thursday, said “a farewell ceremony will take place at a later date.” The house could not be reached for further comment.

