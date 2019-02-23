Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Karl Lagerfeld Cremated in Nanterre

Karl Lagerfeld Cremated in Nanterre

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

CLOSING CEREMOMY: Karl Lagerfeld was cremated in a private ceremony in Nanterre, France, on Friday, according to local reports.
Virginie Viard, his longtime right-hand woman who has taken over the creative reins at Chanel, was in attendance alongside a number of industry executives and friends of the designer, according to Closer magazine. They included LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief Bernard Arnault, Sidney Toledano, Anna Wintour, Princess Caroline of Monaco, Inès de La Fressange and Carine Roitfeld.
The couturier always made clear that he did not want a public funeral after his own death, telling Numéro magazine in an interview last year that he preferred for his ashes to be scattered near those of his mother Elisabeth and those of his cat Choupette, should she pass away before him.
According to a report in Le Monde, however, a part of his ashes will join those of his longtime partner Jacques de Bascher, who died of AIDS in the 1989, with the other half to be been given to the Bascher family in a specially created urn.
Chanel, in a death notice in French daily newspaper Le Figaro on Thursday, said “a farewell ceremony will take place at a later date.” The house could not be reached for further comment.
Lagerfeld’s

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.