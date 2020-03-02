Kate Hudson Among Six Women Being Honored at Outstanding Mother Awards

The National Mother’s Day Committee has finalized its six honorees at the 42nd annual Outstanding Mother Awards.

The annual event, which takes place at The Pierre hotel in New York on May 7, will recognize Kate Hudson, actress and cofounder of lifestyle brand Fabletics, who has also launched a ready-to-wear clothing line called Happy x Nature, and a vodka brand, King St.; Marigay McKee, managing partner at Fernbrook Capital; Gail Tifford, chief brand officer of WW and co-founder of #SeeHer, an initiative to see women and girls portrayed accurately in media and advertising; Ellen Alemany, chairwoman and chief executive officer CIT, and as reported, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, co-anchors of NBC News’ “Today.”

The award recognizes the essential roles these women take on as parents, caregivers, mentors and leaders, as well as their positive impact on their communities.

“The women being recognized this year embody the strength and values of mothers who are leaving a positive mark in their communities, professions and family life,” said Laurie Dowley, chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “The Mother’s Day Council has been honoring the achievements and dedication of hardworking mothers for more than 40 years, and we are thrilled to be celebrating this prestigious

