Kate Upton Says Guess Investigation Being Run by Marciano’s Own Lawyer

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Kate Upton is refusing to participate in an internal investigation Guess Inc. launched in response to claims of sexual harassment against Paul Marciano, claiming his personal lawyer is heading it up.
Upton took to Instagram Wednesday evening to blast the company for making a “stunt” out of what should be an investigation into serious claims of executive misconduct.
“I’m truly disheartened to learn that Guess is treating this abuse of power and sexual misconduct (to multiple women) in such a manner,” Upton wrote.
She added that she knows “a strong fear of retaliation exists within Guess’ corporate offices,” but that by allowing Marciano’s personal lawyer to lead the investigation, it’s clear that “Guess is not taking these claims seriously, nor are they committed to making changes at the highest levels.”
With that, Upton said she has declined to participate in the company investigation, and would continue to do so until a “true independent firm” was brought on.
The model hinted at harassment allegations on social media in early February, and days later detailed her experiences to Time, saying Marciano grabbed her inappropriately on one shoot and harassed her on another.
Days after that, Guess confirmed it had started an internal probe into allegations against Marciano, including earlier

